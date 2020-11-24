1/
Sr. Barbara Moran RSM
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Barbara Moran, RSM

Sister Barbara Moran died at the age of 88 on November 2, 2020 at Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame.
Born in 1932 in San Mateo to Thomas and Rosa Aguirre Moran, Barbara Helen Moran came to know the Sisters of Mercy as a student at Our Lady of Angels School and Mercy High School in Burlingame. She entered the Community in 1950 and professed vows in 1953. Barbara was given the religious name Sister Mary Christine. Her studies were primarily in English, earning a BA from Holy Names College in 1957 followed by an MA (1966). She taught at St. Gabriel's School for two years and at Mercy High Schools in San Francisco and Burlingame for ten years. Following this, she earned a PhD in Linguistics from the Catholic University of America.
In 1970 Barbara requested a dispensation from her vows during which time she taught at the College of St. Mary in Minnesota and at Johnson C. Smith University, a historically black college in North Carolina. She reconnected with the Sisters of Mercy in Belmont, NC and in 1983 requested to return to Burlingame. Barbara was welcomed back into the Mercy Community where she continued her education ministry in English and ESL at local colleges and seminaries.
Barbara was an excellent teacher—positive and competent. In the 1960's she was one of the first on the staff to "Team Teach," an innovation of the English Department Head, her colleague, Sr. Jacqueline Crouch. Later, after her return to the Community, Barbara enjoyed the company of many of her former students.
In 1998 Barbara began studies at the Asian Art Museum in SF to become a docent and enjoyed serving in that capacity for several years even travelling to China to further her understanding of the art and culture.
Sister Barbara retired to Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame in 2018. She is survived by cousins Jim Aguirre (Diane), Stephanie Clark Triolo, Nancy Baretta, dear friend Dr. Karen Schwarz and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.
Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved