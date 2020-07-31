Sister Julie Bellefeuille, SNDdeN
October 23, 1917 – July 19, 2020
Sister Julie (Julie St. Francis) Bellefeuille, SNDdeN
Sister Julie lived a very full life – for nearly 103 years! Born Phyllis Bellefeuille, on the White Earth Indian Reservation in Minnesota, she was always proud of her Chippewa heritage. She was close to her loving family of six boys and four girls, and grateful for her large international Notre Dame de Namur family, as well.
As Sr. Julie St. Francis, she loved teaching -- almost every grade -- beginning with 70 first graders at St. Columbkille School in Los Angeles. Later, with Masters' degrees in Religious Education and Library Science, she taught Scripture every morning at College of Notre Dame (now NDNU), then managed the college library the rest of the day.
Father Jerry Wade, SJ and his classmates at St. Clare School in Santa Clara, remember with affection their "happy and energizing 7th grade teacher . . . who appreciated athletics . . . and we knew that she favored the boys!" Fr. Jerry described Sr. Julie as "an affirming friend," and was happy to join her for several birthday celebrations in her later years.
After retiring from more than thirty years of classroom teaching, Sr. Julie took summer workshops in Canon Law, and worked for 15 years in the Marriage Tribunal for the Dioceses of San Jose and Monterey. Wanting to help couples be reconciled with the Church, she found it very consoling when couples expressed gratitude for her listening to their side of an "impossible" marriage story.
With her practical nature, resiliency, and wry sense of humor, Sr. Julie lived gracefully, if not always comfortably, through major changes in religious life.
She especially enjoyed her time as a staff member of the Notre Dame House of Prayer where she had more time for praying, walking and reading as well as welcoming guests and sharing the quiet beauty of Carmel with them.
Even in her 90's, during the twelve years she lived at the Province Center in Belmont, she still enjoyed volunteering at nearby Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, taking the Eucharist to "elderly" people in a nearby nursing home.
Living at Mercy Retirement and Care Center in Oakland these past four years, she prayed every day for her former students, her family and her Notre Dame Sisters. Sr. Julie died there peacefully, still reflecting the goodness of God.
She will be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, by equally numerous friends and former students, and by her Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur.
Mass will be celebrated for Sr. Julie when a gathering is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 1520 Ralston Avenue, Belmont, CA 94002 or online at snddenwest.org
.