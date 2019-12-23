|
|
Sister Kathleen Kearney, RSMSister Kathleen Kearney died at the age of 73 on December 15, 2019 at Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame. The first of four children, Patricia Kathleen was born to William and Beatrice Donovan Kearney in San Francisco in 1946, grew up in St. Gabriel's Parish and came to know the Sisters of Mercy both there and at Mercy High School, San Francisco. She entered the Community in 1964 and professed her vows in 1967 taking the name Sister Kathleen.
She earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of San Francisco in 1971, then ministered in nursing at Mercy Hospital San Diego and St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco. There her gifts for administration were recognized, and led to studies for a Masters in Hospital Administration at UC Berkeley in 1978.
Kathleen then worked in Nursing and Hospital Administration at St. John's Hospital Oxnard, St. Joseph's Hospital, Phoenix, St. Luke's Hospital, Tempe, AZ and at St. Mary's.
Recognizing that she felt a calling to assist people do inner work, she earned a Doctor of Psychology at JFK University in 2001. From 1999- 2019 she worked as a clinical psychologist and administrator in a number of Bay Area agencies, as well as in private practice. From 2010-2019 she also assisted Sisters on the West Coast in addressing their health care and life planning needs. She served most recently on the boards of St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, and Eldercare Alliance in Oakland, which she chaired.
Sister Kathleen especially cherished working with young people. She volunteered at St. Elizabeth's Home holding babies suffering from addictions at birth, and served as counselor to students at Redwood High School in Larkspur.
She is survived by her brothers William (Janice), Kevin (Donna), and Mark (Rebecca), two generations of nieces and nephews, cousins, and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.
A vigil service will be held on Sunday January 5 at 3p.m. in the Main Chapel, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday January 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the Main Chapel. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA, 94010.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019