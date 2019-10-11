|
Sr. Lorraine Thibault, CSJ
Jun 10, 1928 - Oct 7, 2019Born of Canadian parents, Sr. Lorraine was raised by Joseph and Beatrice Thibault in San Francisco along with her 4 siblings. She began her training to become a Sister of St. Joseph of Orange on Jan. 2, 1948 and she was given the name, Sr. Miriam Joseph. Her varied career included teaching elementary school in California and in Hawaii, missionary work in Papua New Guinea, providing support serves for retreat ministry in Australia as well as at the Center for Spiritual Development in Orange and volunteering at Bethany and at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. Extroverted and generous, Lorraine's heart was captivated by her students and co-ministers wherever she served. She had a special fondness for the people of Papua New Guinea and she was ready to tell stories of her work on the islands of Buka and Bougainville to whoever cared to listen. In her later years, Lorraine's strong relational ability and unfailing kindness made her a welcome volunteer and a treasured asset wherever she served. She was a Sister of St. Joseph of Orange for 71 years. Sister Lorraine is deeply missed by her Sisters, her family and many friends. Her funeral Mass will be in the Motherhouse chapel on Thursday, Oct 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Sr. Lorraine may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Orange at 440 S. Batavia Street, Orange 92868.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019