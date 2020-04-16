|
|
Sister Maureen Petrone Sister Maureen Petrone, CSJ, age 75, passed away on April 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Born January 25, 1945 in Yonkers, New York, she entered the Los Angeles Province of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1963. After years in elementary education as teacher and principal, Sister Maureen earned her LCSW and worked in Clinical Social Work at UCLA Medical Center. During this time, she was recognized by the County of Los Angeles for her dedicated public service with the people of Los Angeles. She later served as Regional and as Health Resource for the Province and was a contact person for the members of Holy Family Community. Sister Maureen was a multi-talented woman who shared her gifts of humor, art and music freely and graciously. Sr. Maureen is survived by her sister Pat Wright. When service dates are set, they will be listed on the mortuary website. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com for upcoming service information, to send messages and to share memories. Donations in memory of Sister Maureen Petrone may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020