Sister Patricia Elower, PBVMSister Patricia Elower, PBVM, (A.K.A. Patricia Jo-Ann Elower; other religious name Sister Mary Laurence) entered eternal life on July 7, 2020 at the Presentation Motherhouse in San Francisco. A native of San Francisco, California, Sister Patricia Elower was born in 1936, and was a Sister of the Presentation for 67 years. She was the loving daughter of Margaret Murray and Lawrence Hogan, loving sister of Mary Marjorie Hogan and Lawrence Elower, Jr., all having predeceased her. Sister Patricia leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, as well as her devoted Presentation Sisters and Associates.Sister Patricia earned a B.A. in Education from USF and a M.A. in Religious Education at the University of Saint Thomas, Houston, Texas. In addition, she was a Certified Master Catechist from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.All she had learned prepared her for the next forty years of dedicated ministry. From 1956 to 1996 she taught in Catholic elementary schools in Oakland, San Pedro, San Francisco, San Jose, Montebello, CA, and Seattle, WA; she served as director of religious education at St. Benedict's Parish, Montebello, CA„ St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Canoga Park, CA, and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Ramona, CA. During those years, in 1979, Sister Patricia also returned to Holy Trinity Parish in San Pedro where she served as principal of the school for eleven years.In 1996, she became office manager for the Presentation congregational offices, San Francisco, and from 1997-2009 she served as the Congregational Secretary, in addition to other responsibilities in congregational service from 2005-2016.During the last years of her life beginning in 2016, she generously volunteered her services at the Presentation Motherhouse. She also always included in her prayers, the needs of Presentation Sisters and Associates, those of family, friends and of the world.She once wrote, "My life has been blessed with many blessings and wonderful people in my community and in my ministries. I give thanks to God for all these Blessings."Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service or Mass celebrating her life will be determined at a future date.Memorial contributions to the Sisters of the Presentation are preferred and may be sent to Sisters of the Presentation, Development Office, 281 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118.