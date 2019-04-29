Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Sr. Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sr. Rose Davis RSM

Obituary Condolences Sister Rose Davis, RSM Sister Rose Davis died at the age of 95 on April 26, 2019 at Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame. Born in Spokane, Washington to Rose Merideth and William Davis, Rose Kathlyne spent her childhood in Seattle with her parents, her older sister Bertha and brother, Lawrence. During WWII she went to college in San Diego where she made many friends when she joined the Cathedral choir. Through those friendships, she became aware of Mercy Hospital and applied for a job and there came to know the Sisters of Mercy. She was very aware of her need for time for extended prayer and working at Mercy and meeting the Sisters helped to feed those desires. Rose entered the Sisters of Mercy in Burlingame at age 26 in 1950, received the religious name Sister Mary Gerald and professed her vows in 1952. Sr. Rose taught junior high and high school from 1952-73, ten of those years at St. Paul's High School in Whittier, CA. A Bachelors in Social Studies from Holy Names College and a Masters in History from Loyola University provided her with the academic context to bring to teaching, creatively helping students understand and act on behalf of those who are poor. She was greatly influenced by Vatican Council II and the Church's renewed awareness of social justice, and she played an important role in educating many others to express their faith in action.

In the mid 1970's she left teaching to devote her ministry full time to social justice work. She was one of the first Sisters of Mercy to dedicate her ministry to advocating for those who experienced unjust situations. She served on Social Concerns Commissions for the SF Archdiocese as well as for the Sisters of Mercy, helping many others to understand the necessary relationship between mercy and justice. In the 1980's she lived in Tijuana and Rosarita Beach, Mexico, where she helped people access medical care and other basic services. She also coordinated bringing together medical professionals from both sides of the border to work together. In 1990 she returned to San Diego and ministered at the Mercy Hospital Reception desk, greeting and assisting patients and visitors. Sr. Rose's prophetic ministry, imbued with a deep spirituality, scholarship, common sense and dry humor won her deep respect and love. She retired to Marian Oaks Life Center in Burlingame in 2012. She is survived by nieces and nephews and her loving community of the Sisters of Mercy.

A vigil service will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 7:00 p.m. at Marian Oaks Life Center, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010.





