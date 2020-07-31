Sister Ruth Patrick, PBVMSister Ruth Patrick, PBVM, (baptismal name Kathleen Mary) entered eternal life on June 26, 2020 at the Presentation Motherhouse in San Francisco. A native of Berkeley, California, Sister Ruth was born on September 23, 1930, and was a Sister of the Presentation for 71 years. Sister Ruth leaves her brother, Jim, sister-in-law Susan and cousin, Doug Patrick, as well as her loving Presentation Sisters and Associates. Sister Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Kathleen Dunne and Thomas Sullivan Patrick.Sister Ruth earned a B.S. in 1960 from the University of San Francisco and an M.A. in special education at San Francisco State University. In 1951 she began over ten years as a dedicated elementary school teacher in Presentation schools in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montebello, Gilroy, and San Jose.In 1963, she began three years of service as assistant director of studies and pupil accounting and seven years in a program she devised in developmental reading at Presentation High School, San Francisco. Called in a different direction, in 1980, she entered the Clinical Pastoral Education program at Saint Mary Hospital, San Francisco, and subsequently served as a chaplain at Letterman Army Hospital, San Francisco, Saint Rose Hospital, Hayward, Saint Mary Hospital, San Francisco, and from 1986 to 1996 at Saint Luke Episcopal Hospital, San Francisco.Beginning in 1997, Sister Ruth began sixteen years volunteering at SafeHouse, a residential program for women seeking to leave prostitution, and at The Lantern Hospitality and Education Center, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of the Presentation, San Francisco.Always ready to meet the needs of others, she once wrote that, "It is gratifying to work in ministries that bring healing to body and spirit."Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service or Mass celebrating her life will be determined at a future date.Memorial contributions may be sent to Sisters of the Presentation, Development Office, 281 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118.