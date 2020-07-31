1/1
Sr. Ruth Patrick PBVM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sr.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Ruth Patrick, PBVM

Sister Ruth Patrick, PBVM, (baptismal name Kathleen Mary) entered eternal life on June 26, 2020 at the Presentation Motherhouse in San Francisco. A native of Berkeley, California, Sister Ruth was born on September 23, 1930, and was a Sister of the Presentation for 71 years. Sister Ruth leaves her brother, Jim, sister-in-law Susan and cousin, Doug Patrick, as well as her loving Presentation Sisters and Associates. Sister Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Kathleen Dunne and Thomas Sullivan Patrick.
Sister Ruth earned a B.S. in 1960 from the University of San Francisco and an M.A. in special education at San Francisco State University. In 1951 she began over ten years as a dedicated elementary school teacher in Presentation schools in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Montebello, Gilroy, and San Jose.
In 1963, she began three years of service as assistant director of studies and pupil accounting and seven years in a program she devised in developmental reading at Presentation High School, San Francisco. Called in a different direction, in 1980, she entered the Clinical Pastoral Education program at Saint Mary Hospital, San Francisco, and subsequently served as a chaplain at Letterman Army Hospital, San Francisco, Saint Rose Hospital, Hayward, Saint Mary Hospital, San Francisco, and from 1986 to 1996 at Saint Luke Episcopal Hospital, San Francisco.
Beginning in 1997, Sister Ruth began sixteen years volunteering at SafeHouse, a residential program for women seeking to leave prostitution, and at The Lantern Hospitality and Education Center, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of the Presentation, San Francisco.
Always ready to meet the needs of others, she once wrote that, "It is gratifying to work in ministries that bring healing to body and spirit."
Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service or Mass celebrating her life will be determined at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sisters of the Presentation, Development Office, 281 Masonic Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved