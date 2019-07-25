|
|
Brother Stanislaus (John Michael) Sobczyk
September 18, 1944 - July 22, 2019Brother Stanislaus (John Michael) Sobczyk, FSC, a De La Salle Christian Brother, died on July 22, 2019 at the age of 74, having been a Christian Brother for over 55 years.
Brother Stan taught at high schools in Galesburg, IL, Jefferson City, MO, Memphis, TN and Omaha, NE, where he was also Principal of Roncalli High School. He had been the President of Christian Brothers University in Memphis, TN on two occasions. He also served as President of the School of Applied Theology in Berkeley, CA. He spent many years at Saint Mary's College of California as a teacher and Vice President. Over the years, Brother Stan earned a B.A. Degree from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, as well as Masters Degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Memphis and earned a Doctorate from the University of San Francisco.
His Parents Mary and John Sobczyk preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Lucille Ratcliff, his brother Jim and Jim's partner Rubin Rodriguez, nieces Suzanne (Tim) Brown, Becky (Phil) Todd and Katie (Justin) Erspamer and many grandnieces and nephews.
In Napa, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mont La Salle, 4405 Redwood Road, Napa, CA 94558. A viewing will begin at 10:00AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Lunch for all those in attendance will follow Mass.
In Nebraska, Visitation/Viewing will begin on August 9, 2019 at 5:00PM, with a Prayer Service at 6:30PM at Bethany Funeral Home, 8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE 68128. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Columbkille Church, 200 East 6th Street, Papillion, NE 68046, followed by burial at St. John's Cemetery, 7506 S. 36th Street, Bellevue, NE 68147, near his parents and other family members.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019