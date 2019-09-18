|
Stanley CocolesPassed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at 87. Loving father to Cathy, Carol, Charlene (Alan) and Chris. Adored grandfather to Ashley (David) and Amanda. Stanley was a proud Navy Veteran, avid antique collector and 49er fan. Trisagion (Wake) on Monday, September 23rd at 7pm; Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake, Daly City. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 24 at 11 am; Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 245 Valencia Street, SF. Internment Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Reception at Basque Cultural Center. Donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Visit www.duggans-serra.com/obituary for a tribute to Stanley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019