Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Stanley Cocoles Obituary
Stanley Cocoles

Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at 87. Loving father to Cathy, Carol, Charlene (Alan) and Chris. Adored grandfather to Ashley (David) and Amanda. Stanley was a proud Navy Veteran, avid antique collector and 49er fan. Trisagion (Wake) on Monday, September 23rd at 7pm; Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake, Daly City. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, September 24 at 11 am; Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 245 Valencia Street, SF. Internment Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, Reception at Basque Cultural Center. Donations may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Visit www.duggans-serra.com/obituary for a tribute to Stanley.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
