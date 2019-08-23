|
|
Stanley C. Lichtenstein
June 5, 1926-August 21, 2019Stan Lichtenstein passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Stan was born to Ida Marcus and Max Lichtenstein. He was the first person in California to be artificially inseminated, using a turkey baster. He grew up in the Richmond District, graduated Lowell High School, then joined the U.S. Navy, proudly serving from 1944-1946 at Pearl Harbor and Washington D.C. After his Navy service, Stanley enrolled in UOP on the GI Bill, graduating in 1949. From there, he embarked on his first career in broadcasting. He was among the first to promote FM radio and UHF. Stan had a passion for old-time radio and traveled extensively with his wife, Diane, on cruises as an expert presenter.
In 1956, Stanley married Diane Claire Dietz, beloved wife for 61 years. While raising their four sons, Stan attended night school at San Francisco State University, completing his Master's Degree in 1970—one of the first "non-traditional" students. He then began his second career, as a professor at Chabot College in Hayward, where he created a broadcasting degree program. While at Chabot, Stanley created a student-run radio station as part of a collaborative program with Hayward State University, at a time when cross-over curricula between state and community colleges was virtually non-existent.
Long before the running craze, Stan jogged through the Oakland foothills wearing Converse tennis shoes and carrying a transistor radio. He completed 2 full-marathons and 10 half-marathons. Stan exercised throughout his life, working out three times a week at Mariner Square Health Club until his death at age 93. Stan also enjoyed the ukulele and performed with the Trinity Lutheran 'Uke Group' in Alameda. Stan was president of Temple Sinai in Oakland from 1980-1982. Stan and Diane became actively involved in the Lake Park Retirement Community, where they lived since 2014. They and their sons were deeply grateful for the care and support extended by residents and staff.
Stan cited as his greatest achievement raising his four sons, Gary (wife Kaye), Moshe (wife Rachel), Benyamin, and Scott (wife Sarah). Stanley deeply loved his 4 sons, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was dearly loved by everyone who knew him for his warmth, humor, sensitivity, and joyful spirit. He died peacefully surrounded by his sons and daughter-in-law. He will be deeply missed by his immediate family, cousins, University of Pacific alumni, Temple Sinai friends, former colleagues, ukulele group, members and staff at Mariner Square Health Club, Alter Cocker Men's Group, Honor Flight comrades, and fellow Lake Park residents.
Donations may be sent to the Sotomayor Advancing Women's Leadership fund, University of Pacific Advancement Services, 3601 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95211.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019