Stanley K. Scullen

1943-2020

Stanley Scullen of Rohnert Park has gone on his final journey. After a brief illness he passed away peacefully on July 6 at the Broadway Villas in Sonoma, CA. Due to the pandemic Stanley's family could not be with him at the time of his passing.

Stanley was born in San Francisco on July 10, 1943 to Tessie Lipschultz and William F, Scullen. He grew up in the Mission District and graduated from Balboa High School in 1961. His first job was at Jack's Liquor Store at Geneva and Mission Streets. He later worked for Sobel's Liquor Warehouse becoming the night shift warehouse supervisor.



After retiring from Sobels Stanley moved to San Rafael where he worked at United Liquors. He was a great fan of the Giants and the 49ers and it seemed he always had tickets to the games. Stanley was a food lover with a special fondness for the Original Joe's in San Rafael. He was a model train enthusiast, a coin collector and a member of the Marin County Sirs Branch 122.



Stanley's love for travel led him to explore faraway places with his sister Helen. Together they toured the Panama Canal, Paris, Washington, D.C. and shared a ride thru The Chunnel to England. Eating and traveling were Stanley's happy places.



Stanley is survived by his sister Helen Scullen of Petaluma, his brother Bill Lipschultz of Napa, and his niece Bonnie Page of Greenbrea, and several nieces and nephews. Stanley was predeceased by his parents, sister Bernice Page, and his brother Kenneth Lipschultz.



The family thanks Cheryl Dickson and the staff at Broadway Villas and the Kaiser staff for giving Stanley excellent care. We look forward to celebrating Stanley's life when we are able to gather safely together once again.



