|
|
Stanley M. Smith
September 20, 1930 - November 5, 2019STANLEY MARTIN SMITH
The son of Fred and Eunice Smith, Stan grew up in San Francisco and Downieville, California with his brother, Fred (2006) and sisters, Kay (2012) and Norma.
He attended Washington High School and joined the Marine Corp Reserves in 1948. Stan entered active duty in the Marine Corp in 1951, 3rd Marine Brigade, 3rd Marine Division, he retired in 1967 as a Staff Sargent.
Stan married Audree (Mae) Reid (1994) November 19, 1950, and together they have six children. Along with their families Lynn, Audree (Steven), Beverlee (David), Bruce (Suzie), Stanley (Sharkey) (Pauline) and Dayna (Frank) mourn the loss of their father. Stan has nine grandchildren, Tony, Marty, Kenney, Kelly, Megan, Destiny, Chaz, Mae and Michelle, and five great-grandchildren.
In 1982, Stan married Kathleen Maas and they remained married until Kathy's passing in 2007 ..
Stan entered Glaziers Local Union #718 as an apprentice in 1953. He became the union's President in 1958 and a Field Representative in 1965. In 1975, Stan was elected to the position of Secretary Treasurer of the San Francisco Building and Construction Trades Council. Stan was re-elected eight times and served in that position until his retirement in 2000.
Additionally, he served on the Executive Board for the San Francisco Labor Council, California State Building and Construction Trades Council and numerous other boards in the labor community. Stan also served on the Board of the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center, Young Community Developers and the Golden Gate Bridge Board of Directors.
Stan was a boxing historian and had boxed in the San Francisco Golden Gloves in 1954, an avid reader, movie buff and passionate home movie filmer, editor and producer.
To have known Stan you would know the passion he put into all the accolades that are listed here, the love for his family, the love for his union work and his commitment to helping people find a pathway to a better, equal work place brought him many friends and a few enemies. As his children remember growing up with dinner table discussions about unions, equal rights and the all mighty Marines ... after the six children were raised he found a passion for travel with his beloved Kathy as they ventured to Russia, Israel, Europe, The Galapagos Islands and his all-time favorite trip, Africa, just to name a few. His passion for boxing brought him to create one of the largest boxing film collections in the world and he found time each Sunday to sit down and enjoy his 49ers.
Stan passed away on November 5, 2019 in the presence of his loving daughters Audree and Beverlee.
All of the children are grateful for his life guidance, Love and dedication to them and, their families.
A private, invitation only, Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019