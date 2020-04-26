|
Stanley Alvin Steinberg
July 6, 1923 - April 8, 2020Dr. Stanley Steinberg passed away on April 8th, 2020 after a long illness. He was a devoted father, psychoanalyst, teacher, artist, and writer. He left many close friends and colleagues. He loved many and was loved by many.
Stanley was born in Fresno, CA in 1923. He grew up during the depression with his older brother Lionel Steinberg and his mother, Selma Steinberg. He lost his father Wiliam Steinberg, while still a toddler. He and his mother found pleasure and consolation in music, particularly classical music. Music was constantly playing in his home throughout his life.
Stanley attended Fresno State College and Stanford Medical School, then served as an army medical officer, first in Kyoto, and later in Okinawa where he was Chief of Psychiatry and Neurology. After the war, he completed a residency in psychiatry at Mt. Zion Hospital, then trained in psychoanalysis and later became a training analyst at San Francisco Psychoanalytic Institute(SFPI). He was a sought-after teacher, supervisor, and analyst. He became close friends with Dr. Joseph Weiss and was an active participant in the Mt. Zion Psychiatric Clinic Research Group.
The arts, and painting, in particular, were an important part of Stan's life. Already a painter when he arrived in Okinawa, Stan became involved with the Nishimui Artists—a group of serious painters on the island. A novel, "Taiyo no toge" ("Under the Sun and Stars"), was based on his experiences with them, and he maintained close ties with this community throughout his life. Later, Stanley and Joe Weiss co-led the Art and Psychoanalysis Seminars at SFPI, and Stan published several papers on art and psychoanalysis. His San Francisco painting group, the Presidio Artists, continues to meet together and paint.
Stan played an important and powerful role in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and in the lives of his nieces and nephews, particularly the children of his brother Lionel - Billy Steinberg Barbara Steinberg, and Mary Steinberg Pichey. They spent much time with him over the years and as they grew up, this bond turned into great friendships. Stanley was a marvelous grandfather to his two granddaughters, Anna and Isabella. He loved them dearly.
Stanley Steinberg is survived by his children Anne Steinberg Fedoroff of Novato CA and Paul Steinberg of Portland, OR as well as Paul's daughters, Anna Oliver-Steinberg and Isabella Oliver-Steinberg. He is also survived by Paul and Anne's mother Mariana Steinberg of Mill Valley, CA.
Due to the current health emergency, no service is now scheduled. As soon as it is possible, we will hold a memorial service and celebration of Stanley's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ACLU or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020