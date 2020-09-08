Stella Amerian

Stella M. AmerianJuly 24, 1918 - September 2, 2020Stella (Minasian) Amerian died peacefully, at 102 years old, on September 2, 2020 at her home in San Jose.Stella was born on July 24, 1918, in Fresno, California, to Vahan Minasian and Parantzim Saroyan.After surviving the early massacres of the Christian Armenian minority in Ottoman Turkey in the late 1890's, her parents immigrated to Fresno, California.Stella was preceded in death by her father, mother, and five siblings, Zaven, Roxie, Helen, Kirk, and Archie.Stella grew up in Fresno surrounded by family and friends, including her first cousins, William Saroyan and Ross Bagdasarian. Stella was an exceptional student and particularly enjoyed the arts, singing, and acting at Fresno High School, from which she graduated in 1936.Stella moved to San Francisco with her family in the late 1930's. She married Michael D. Janigian in 1944 and had three sons, Charles, John, and Bruce. The entire family was active members of the Armenian community and St. John Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco. In 1967, Michael died after a short illness, devastating the family and community.A few years later, while Stella was traveling in Turkey, a coffee cup reader told her someone close to her would be getting married in the near future. Stella assumed the cup reader was referring to one of her sons, but shortly thereafter a cousin introduced her to a widower named Andrew Amerian. On October 9, 1971, Stella and Andrew married at St. John Armenian Apostolic Church in San Francisco.Stella and Andrew lived in San Jose where Andrew's business was located. They were active members of St. Andrew Apostolic Church in Cupertino their entire lives. Following a lengthy illness, Andrew passed away in 1993 with Stella and family by his side.Stella always said she was blessed to have had two happy marriages. She was an accomplished hostess and cook who delighted family and friends with Armenian recipes passed down for generations. She travelled the globe and loved attending the opera Formatted: Highlightand theater. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. More than anything she was a lady who loved life, was honest, led by example, and believed in the goodness in all mankind. Her children and grandchildren have followed in her footsteps of service and leadership.Stella is survived by her sons Charles (Louise), John (Debbie), and Bruce (Susan), her grandchildren, Michelle (the late Peter Kezirian), Nicole (Andrew Simonian), Brooke (Allen Dawson), Michael, Sarah (Anthony Myers), Alan Michael, and Alison (Brandon Hartman), her great-grandchildren, Alexander Simonian, Ashley Simonian and Ava Litke, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to be made to St. Andrew Armenian Apostolic Church, 13370 S. Stelling Road, Cupertino, California 95014.