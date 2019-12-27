Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Cincotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Cincotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie Cincotta Obituary
Stephanie Lazio Cincotta

Stephanie Lazio Cincotta, born in San Francisco 1928, an extraordinary women of many talents, and longtime resident of San Rafael died at home at the age of 91 on December 19, 2019.
First and foremost Stephanie was a child of God, who counted on her faith to help her through life. She married Serge L. Cincotta in 1948. In 1968 Stephanie became a Marine Corp Momma. In 1969 her title was extended to Gold Star Mother compliments of her son, Tommy. Stephanie stepped up as the family anchor. When the sea was churning, the boat was drifting, she was the calm resilient force that held everything in place. Stephanie was a strong and kind woman who reflected another time. She valued the people around her. She was a lady who seemed to navigate by the Spirit of God within her, rather than what anyone presented to her. She was savvy, soaking up the lessons of the past to run a successful business (Alioto-Lazio Fish Co.) in a place that spits out the weak and unprepared. She was a good person, the kind you could rely on – salt of the sea, a beam of light on a foggy night.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Annetta Lazio; her loving husband; her son, PFC Thomas A. Cincotta (Silver Star Recipient); her brother, Lorenzo Lazio and one grandson. She is Survived by her loving children Mary Ann (Robert) Shepherd, Stephanie T. (Eric) Jorgensen, Annette (Thomas) Traverso, S. Joseph (Rebecca) and Angela; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her brother, Lawrence Lazio and brother-in-law, Antone G. Cincotta, Jr. along with nieces and nephews. Finally, she is survived by her loving sons of USMC Lima Unit 3/9.

Rosary service 7 P.M on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 followed by Funeral Mass Wednesday the 8th at 10 A.M. both at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church 373 Bon Air, Greenbrae, Ca 94904.
In lieu of flowers, mom preferred Spiritual Bouquets or donations to either: St. Vincent de Paul dining room in San Rafael or the Shrine of St. Jude in San Francisco.
Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -