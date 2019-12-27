|
|
Stephanie Lazio CincottaStephanie Lazio Cincotta, born in San Francisco 1928, an extraordinary women of many talents, and longtime resident of San Rafael died at home at the age of 91 on December 19, 2019.
First and foremost Stephanie was a child of God, who counted on her faith to help her through life. She married Serge L. Cincotta in 1948. In 1968 Stephanie became a Marine Corp Momma. In 1969 her title was extended to Gold Star Mother compliments of her son, Tommy. Stephanie stepped up as the family anchor. When the sea was churning, the boat was drifting, she was the calm resilient force that held everything in place. Stephanie was a strong and kind woman who reflected another time. She valued the people around her. She was a lady who seemed to navigate by the Spirit of God within her, rather than what anyone presented to her. She was savvy, soaking up the lessons of the past to run a successful business (Alioto-Lazio Fish Co.) in a place that spits out the weak and unprepared. She was a good person, the kind you could rely on – salt of the sea, a beam of light on a foggy night.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom & Annetta Lazio; her loving husband; her son, PFC Thomas A. Cincotta (Silver Star Recipient); her brother, Lorenzo Lazio and one grandson. She is Survived by her loving children Mary Ann (Robert) Shepherd, Stephanie T. (Eric) Jorgensen, Annette (Thomas) Traverso, S. Joseph (Rebecca) and Angela; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and her brother, Lawrence Lazio and brother-in-law, Antone G. Cincotta, Jr. along with nieces and nephews. Finally, she is survived by her loving sons of USMC Lima Unit 3/9.
Rosary service 7 P.M on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 followed by Funeral Mass Wednesday the 8th at 10 A.M. both at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church 373 Bon Air, Greenbrae, Ca 94904.
In lieu of flowers, mom preferred Spiritual Bouquets or donations to either: St. Vincent de Paul dining room in San Rafael or the Shrine of St. Jude in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020