Stephanie Gray



Stephanie Gray, 74, died June 22 in San Rafael of Covid 19. She was a long-time resident of San Francisco, working as an O.T. and acupuncturist. She is survived by her sister Madeline Bakker of British Columbia, Canada. If you would like to contact Madeline the email is msmadeline2@gmail.com.



