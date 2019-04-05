Resources More Obituaries for Stephanie Stockton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephanie Rae Stockton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Stephanie Rae Stockton June 27, 1943 - March 28, 2019 Stephanie Rae Stockton passed away at 75 years of age on March 28, 2019, in the care of Mission Hospice House, after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband Al; children Stacy O'Grady of Burlingame, CA and Beth Stockton of Sydney, Australia; her grandchildren Megan, Sean, and Mark O'Grady and Gemma and Holly Mitchell; and her Sister Suzanne Suchecki from Annapolis, MD.

Stephanie Enge was born to Clifford and Maureen Enge on June 27, 1943 in San Francisco, while her father was stationed at the Presidio. She grew up in Saint James, Minnesota. Stephanie studied Nursing at the University of Colorado where she met her husband Alfred Stockton. They were married in Saint James in 1964 and enjoyed 54 wonderful years together. Stephanie continued her studies, obtaining a RN degree from San Francisco State. They next lived in the Chicago area where daughter Stacy was born, and Spokane, WA, where Beth was born. They moved back to San Mateo, CA in 1982.

Stephanie's ability to nurture, listen and engage combined with her technical skills made her an exceptional nurse. She left the nursing profession in 1974 to become a full-time mom. Stephanie felt incredibly lucky in life and loved giving to others. She was active in Junior League and PTA in Spokane and Community Service League, PTA and Community Gatepath among others in California.

Stephanie adored her grandchildren. She always arrived not with gifts for them to take away but with things and activities they could enjoy together. There could be no better role model. She was grateful for the life she lived and the friends and family she lived it with. She cared for and connected with everyone she met, whether a short interaction at a shop, a person joining a group for the first time, or someone she'd known for many years. And she always remembered the things that mattered most to people. It was impossible to not love her. Her smile was infectious, her eyes sparkled, and she brought energy and laughter into every gathering. Life with Stephanie was one joyful surprise and kind gesture after another. We miss her deeply. Private committal service was held at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo, CA.







