Stephen H. Abel, DDS
September 3, 1938 - September 26, 2020
Stephen Abel lived life with passion and integrity. Born in San Francisco to Cecil and Libbie Abel, Steve grew up in the Marina district with his older brother, Hillie. Following Lowell High School, Steve attended UC Berkeley where he met the love of his life, Joanne Brodke. He then attended and graduated from UOP Dental School and proceeded to practice dentistry in Oakland with his father-in-law, Nat Brodke, and brother-in-law, Howard Brodke. For over 35 years, Steve was a skilled and dedicated dentist, always caring about and helping his patients.
In 1965, Steve and his wife, Joanne, moved to Orinda where they lived in the same home for 55 years. While he cherished his moments at home, hanging out with his kids and grandkids, reading the newspaper, and listening to Frank Sinatra, he equally treasured nights out in the East Bay and San Francisco, a vodka martini up, and deep conversations with friends and family.
His taste for clothing was evident to many. Whether a leather jacket or a tailored sport coat, everyone knew Steve had style. But more than his sense of style was his incredible zest for life. Steve exuded kindness, dignity and class, and he loved his life, period.
After retiring from dentistry in 2000, Steve continued his love of traveling, golfing and spending time with his friends. He was involved in various charitable organizations, holding board positions for Home for Jewish Parents in the East Bay and the New Israel Fund. Steve also volunteered many hours teaching a post-baccalaureate program for aspiring dental students aimed at increasing diversity in dental schools and improving access to dental services for underserved populations.
In 2015, Steve was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). He was fortunate to receive a bone marrow transplant in December 2016, however he developed complications which ultimately led to his death. He was surrounded by his family when he passed. Steve battled the hand he was dealt with strength and dignity to the very end.
Steve is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne, and two children, Greg (wife, Susan) and Dana (husband, Ricky). He has five grandchildren whom he adored (and they adored him back), Sarah, Jake, Alex, Willie and Kelly. He will be missed dearly by his friends and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the New Israel Fund via nif.org
, the Pulmonary GVHD Research Fund at Stanford to support Dr. Husham Sharifi's research via memorial.stanford.edu
, or the Blood & Marrow Transplantation program at Stanford to support Dr. Andrew Rezvani's research via bmt.stanford.edu
.