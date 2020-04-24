|
|
Stephen B. Wright
1944 - 2020Stephen Bruce Wright passed away on April 8th, 2020, after a long, bravely fought battle with cancer. He was born in 1944 to Lois and Michael Wright, grew up in Jackson, Michigan, graduated from Jackson High School in 1962, and earned a BA in Political Science at the University of Michigan in 1966. He served in the Vietnam War with the 199th Infantry Brigade, 1967-1969. His letters home from Vietnam are archived at the Texas Tech University Vietnam Center.
After two masters degrees and a decade on Wall Street, he rode his motorcycle to California to pursue his dream of becoming a therapist, earning a PhD in Marriage, Family and Child Counseling. He was dedicated to his therapy practice, Counseling Resources, in Berkeley and Lafayette for over 35 years.
He met his beloved wife Barbara while they both worked on a psychiatric ward, and they married in 1980. Their forty-year marriage fulfilled their shared dream of a loving family and brought countless adventures and unwavering support for each other. Stephen will be most remembered for his legacy of deep kindness and compassion, and his fiercely loving heart.
Stephen is survived by his wife Barbara Nelson, his children Sarah Nelson Wright and Daniel Nelson Wright, their spouses Nathan Kensinger and Zoe Cleary Wright, his grandchildren Mira and Dove, his five sisters, and a large extended family who love and miss their Uncle Steve.
A memorial will be planned when it is safe. Donations in his honor may be made to the Lafayette Library or the Contra Costa Food Bank.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020