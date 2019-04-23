Stephen Balestreri 03/01/1957-04/20/2019 It is with deep sadness that our family shares the news of our youngest brother Steve Balestreri's sudden passing on April 20. We lost the most loving, gentle and kindest soul far too soon. He was a champion dog lover and animal rights advocate who worked at the Marin Humane Society for several years. A dedicated employee of Andronico's Grocery in San Francisco for over thirty years, he made lifelong friends with both fellow employees and customers alike. A sports enthusiast, he loved his Giants big time in spite of himself. He was a gem of a man and the highlight of our family. He is survived by brothers James and Tony, sisters Barbara (Janet), Sandi (Jeannette) and daughter Christina (Scott), as well as loving nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to attend a Catholic Mass in honor of Steve on Friday, April 26 at 1:30 pm at Church of the Epiphany, Excelsior District, 827 Vienna St. San Francisco immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Italian American Social Club, 25 Russia St. San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, we all know Steve would have wanted support to The Marin Humane Society, 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd, Novato, CA 94949. Thank you for your friendship and love for our beautiful brother.

