Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Becker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen Becker Obituary
Stephen Corbin Becker

December 22,1943 - May 29, 2019

Stephen Corbin Becker died unexpectedly on May 29, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Arthur S. Becker and Virgina Becker. Survived by beloved wife, Jill Becker, sister Susan (John) Klein, daughter Julie (Ryan) Colby, son Joshua Becker, stepson Jonathan (Jenny Gheith) Levy, stepdaughter Beth (David) Sacks, grandchildren Sajun, Lowell, Malachi, DarbyAbraham, LouAlexander, Shmuli, Rina, Shaya, Hudi, Moshe, and Rivki.

Born December 22,1943 in San Francisco, Stephen practiced law in New Jersey and California and served proudly in the army and then as a Colonel in the CSMR. Stephen also served on several non-profit boards, including the Sinai Memorial Chapel, Hebrew Free Loan Association and the San Jose Jewish Film Festival. His passions were prolific and his reverence for film and history was admired by all who enjoyed his company. However, he will be best remembered for his quiet wisdom and total commitment to the people he loved. He will be missed dearly by all who loved him. Funeral services will be held on May 31 at 1:30pm at Home of Peace Chapel in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Shir Hadash in Los Gatos, Beth Israel Judea in San Francisco or Sinai Memorial Chapel.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.