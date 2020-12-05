Stephen Francis Collins
January 20, 1948 - November 30, 2020
Stephen Francis Collins ("Dad," "Papa," "Steve," "Stevie," "Uncle Steve") passed away peacefully at home on November 30th with his wife and daughters at his side.
Steve was born and raised in San Francisco, CA where he memorized the streets of the Richmond district while making mischief and lifelong friends. He married Eileen Malley in 1971. They moved to San Rafael, CA where they raised their two daughters. Steve proudly worked as a Transportation Coordinator in the film industry for 45 years. Among so many things, he loved old movies (Westerns, especially), hosting barbecues, the San Francisco 49ers, the San Francisco Giants, kids, dogs, strangers, his friends, family, and "piddlin'" in his beloved garage with the door open, because everyone was always welcome.
He is survived by his wife Eileen, daughter Erin (Darrell), grandchildren Collin, Lyla and Ian and his daughter Kate (Anthony and Giovanni Gladius). Steve is also survived by his brother Bill (Sue), sister-in-law Donna, nieces Lorie Brophy (Tim), Teri Hanley (Matt), Deidre Collins, Danielle Collins and countless friends and extended family. Steve was predeceased by his brother, John Michael "Mike" Collins and his parents, Mary Evelyn "Missy" and Joseph Collins.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please feel free to share your condolences and memories here: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/san-rafael-ca/stephen-collins-9924981
The Collins family would like to express immense gratitude to Steve's brilliant and loving care team over the last three years from Hospice by the Bay. In lieu of flowers, please donate: https://718.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=392
or call (415) 526-5500