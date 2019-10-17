|
Stephen F. Crespi
August 3, 1946 - October 3, 2019Stephen F. Crespi, age 73, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 10/3/19 at Stanford Hospital with his wife, Sharon, by his side.
Steve was born in San Francisco, CA on 08/03/46 to Louis J. & Eunice E. Crespi. His family moved to Kansas City, Kansas where he and his brother spent their formative years. He was a U.S. Army service member where he was stationed in Korea and Vietnam. After leaving the service he worked as a systems analyst, warehouseman and as a letter carrier for the USPS for over 20 years, retiring in 2015. He was a life member of the NRA and CRPA and was a certified pistol instructor. He enjoyed the shooting sports, fishing, cooking, traveling and just being with his many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sharon, daughter Stephanie, son Derek, grandson Trent, brother John Crespi (Barbara) and many nieces and nephews, not to mention countless friends forged over years of comradery. He will be missed.
There will be a viewing October 27, @ Santos-Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, from 11am to 2pm with a service at 1:00 pm. Burial will be on Monday, 10/28 at the Sacramento Valley Natl. Cemetery at 1:30 pm.
Donations to preferred, in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019