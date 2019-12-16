|
Stephen Damon
March 29, 1954 - December 12th, 2019Stephen Damon, loving husband, father, and owner of Browser Books passed away on December 12th, 2019 after battling a neurodegenerative disease for four years. He was a true bohemian spirit who drove from his hometown of Great Neck, New York to San Francisco at the age of nineteen after reading Jack Kerouac's On the Road. He studied world religions and was ordained a Zen Buddhist priest in 2011. He loved baseball, Bob Dylan, Seinfeld, Thomas Merton, his dogs, the Marin headlands, and the bookstore he owned for nearly forty years. He had a generous heart, a burning mind, and the sharpest sense of humor. Towards the end of his life he returned to his Jewish heritage, a source of spiritual comfort. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Stephen is survived by his wife, Miriam, and daughter, Catie. Stephen's family is deeply grateful to Joshua Cohen and Molly Robinson from Hospice by the Bay and Rabbi Natan Fenner from the Bay Area Jewish Healing Center for all the care and support they gave him. Contributions in honor of Stephen's memory can be made to Hospice by the Bay and the Bay Area Jewish Healing Center.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019