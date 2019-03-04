|
|
Stephan Charles Flahavan
June 17, 1934 - February 25, 2019 Stephen Flahavan, died peacefully on Monday February 25th, 2019. Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Lillian & adoring daughter Stephanie Flahavan. Survived by his brother Joseph (Alice) and many in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins & friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas & Madeline, his brother Thomas.
A San Francisco native, both Navy Seabee & U.S. Army Veteran, retired from Pac Bell and City & County of San Francisco Electrical Department. Steve was member of San Mateo Elks Club, Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County and the OLA Men's Club.
Memorial mass will be celebrated on Sunday March 10th, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Dr. Burlingame. Committal prior at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma at 1:00pm Friday, March 8th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The National Center for Equine Facilited Therapy (www.nceft.org) in Woodside, CA or Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 South Amphlett Blvd.Suite 300, San Mateo, CA 94402, www.missionhospice.org/donate/.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019