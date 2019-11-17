Home

Stephen Geracimos

Stephen Geracimos Obituary
Steve Geracimos

Stephen "Steve" Geracimos passed away on November 10, 2019 with his beloved wife and loving daughter by his side. Survived by his wife Coleen Geracimos; mother Mary Geracimos; brother John Tomakin; and daughter Melissa Geracimos. Pre deceased by his father Nick Geracimos; mother Christina Geracimos; and son Anthony "Tony" Geracimos.
As a true native of San Francisco, Steve served in the San Francisco Sheriffs Department for 32 years.
Steve is remembered for his love of people and passion for life. His silly jokes will live on forever.
"You light up my life"

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
