Stephen Herbert Rovno
Dr. Stephen Herbert Rovno. M.D. age 87 passed away peacefully in his home in November of 2020.
Steve was born in April 1933 to Herbert Rovno M.D. and Luella Rovno of Philadelphia, PA where he was raised with his brother David. Steve attended the prestigious Central High School (Class of '51), received an undergraduate degree from Ursinus College (Class of '54) and his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania (Class of '58). After his internship and residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia (where he met the love of his life Joanne) and UCSF (for his Anesthesia residency Class of '63), he practiced as an Anesthesiologist at Mills Memorial Hospital San Mateo, CA for his career of 35 years until his retirement in 1998. Mills-Peninsula Hospital is currently honoring him with the flag at half-staff. Additionally, while serving during the Vietnam war as a Navy Lieutenant Commander ('66-'68) he established the Anesthesia Department at the Naval Hospital on Guam.
Steve's family, who miss him dearly, are his loving wife of 57 years Joanne, his brother David Rovno M.D., his sons Michael (Husband of Judy) of Fort Mohave, AZ, Stephen (Husband of Joy) of Fort Thomas, KY, and Kevin (Husband of Carla) of Highlands Ranch, CO. Grandchildren Samantha and Ethan Rovno of Highlands Ranch, CO, Elizabeth, Emily and James Tucker of Fort Thomas, KY.
Steve wrote,"I would like to be remembered as a caring physician, husband, father and son concerned about the degrading environment and loss of civil liberties." He loved volunteering for Vision Health International for 13 years performing medical missions for people in need of eye surgery and glasses in the countries of Ecuador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic and Poland.
Steve had a number of pastimes. He loved to play classical piano for his family. He sang Barbershop Harmony with a group of doctors called "Code Blue" and performed in China on a good will tour bringing barbershop harmony there. He enjoyed hiking, having hiked rim to rim of the Grand Canyon, completed the Lake Tahoe rim trail and the Machu Picchu trail at 72. At the age of 63 he bicycled the California AIDS Ride of 545 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Steve and Joanne were early members of the San Mateo Unitarian Universalist Community for 56 years. He loved spending quality time with his lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Life is planning be held in his honor in the spring of 2021.
In remembrance of Stephen H Rovno M.D., please send donations in his name to Doctors Without Borders https://doctorswithoutborders.org
or Unitarian Universalist Community of San Mateo, CA https://uusanmateo.org/what-we-do/how-things-work/donate-now/