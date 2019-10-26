|
|
Stephen Douglas Hutcheon
May 11, 1954 - October 6, 2019Stephen Douglas Hutcheon passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family and friends, on October 6, 2019 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Son of Edith K. Hutcheon and Stephen D. Hutcheon Sr., Stephen was born on May 11, 1954 in Oakland, Calif. Stephen was known for his native intelligence, honed talent and quick wit. He overcame challenges, such as his father's early death, to achieve great success in work and life.
Stephen and his mother were close to Edith's sister Virginia Peterson DuMont and her family. The two families always celebrated Thanksgiving at the Hutcheon home in Lafayette and Christmas at the DuMont home in Piedmont. One year Edith and Virginia decided to reverse houses for the two holidays. Young Stephen, who loved family, order and tradition, vociferously rejected any deviation from custom and the adults relented.
At around age 10, a mentor taught Stephen about locks and keys and he displayed his expertise by changing various locks on the families' homes and sharing keys stamped with "Do Not Duplicate" and code numbers. His interest in property and security flowed naturally into a successful career in property management.
Stephen graduated from Acalanes High School in Lafayette and received his degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 1977. He learned construction methods from another mentor, earned his general contractor's license and developed a longtime interest in real estate investment. He began his career in institutional purchasing before moving into the management of sophisticated office buildings in San Francisco. Through his combination of technical expertise, significant relationships and attention to detail, Stephen excelled at delivering white-glove customer service to owners and tenants alike.
On May 11, 2012, Stephen married Francisco (Paco) Hernandez Lumbreras. Besides Paco, Stephen is survived by his mother-in-law, Maria Isabel Lumbreras Marin, as well as seven DuMont cousins and their families.
Family was important to Stephen; "chosen family" as much as blood relatives. Besides his best friend Tomas Hassan, the list of close friendships spanning decades is too long to mention. Many are also associated with Most Holy Redeemer Church. Stephen's connection to Most Holy Redeemer helped him to keep his Catholic faith and tradition alive and vibrant without denying his identity.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 100 Diamond Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's name to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019