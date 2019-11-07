|
|
Stephen Hayes KendrickOn September 2nd, 2018, Steve Kendrick passed away in San Francisco from complications due to a fall. He was surrounded by his family. Steve is remembered for his intellectual curiosity, dry sense of humor, and passion for history and family heritage.
Born October 3, 1949 to Betty and Marron Kendrick, Steve grew up in Atherton. A 4th generation Californian, he lived most of his life in the San Francisco area. Steve attended The Thacher School in Ojai, California, where he was school chair and class president, and later served on the Board of Trustees. He then went to Williams College, where he participated in the Williams-in-India program, digging water wells to improve infrastructure in rural villages. He graduated from Williams in 1972 and from Harvard Business School in 1976.
After working for Schlage Lock Company for over a decade, Steve spent the rest of his career in business and real estate development. He was devoted to Russian Hill and worked for the betterment of San Francisco parks and streets. An avid outdoorsman, Steve enjoyed hiking in the Sierra throughout his life. He was a member of the Bohemian, Pacific Union and University clubs.
Steve married fellow Californian, Katharine Lewis, in 1971. They were blessed with three daughters, Claire, Rosemary, and Katharine, as well as one grandson, Theodore. Steve is survived by two sisters, Claire Erlin and Kate Nowell. His brother Robert predeceased him. Given Steve's lifelong devotion to his high school, the family requests that any gifts be made to The Thacher School, 5025 Thacher Road, Ojai, California, 93023.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019