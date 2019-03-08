Stephen Kim Lee Stephen Kim Lee, 84, of Daly City died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in South San Francisco.

Born April 24, 1934, in San Francisco, California, he was one of six children born to Bock Lee and Shee Yip Lee.

Mr. Lee graduated from Mission High School in San Francisco where he also became an officer in the school's ROTC program. He went on to enroll in City College of San Francisco, but left before completing his studies to join the US Air Force.

Mr. Lee served on active duty in the US Air Force until 1964. In 1978 he joined the Air Force Reserve as a cargo specialist for the Military Airlift Command's 64th Aerial Port Squadron, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1993.

While stationed in Japan, Mr. Lee met and married Ritsuko Kamada in 1958 in Yokosuka. Their daughter Elizabeth was born to them there the following year.

After leaving active duty, for a time, Mr. Lee worked at the Sam Wo laundry in San Francisco. In 1973 he started working for the Bechtel Power Division's Office Maintenance Department where he oversaw the relocation of different departments and division units both domestically and internationally. Mr. Lee retired from Bechtel in 1999.

For many years, Mr. Lee was an avid bowler. It was through bowling that he met his second wife, Alice Kan McKay. They were married in 1972, living in the outer Richmond district of San Francisco, moving to Daly City in 1974. Mr. & Mrs. Lee continued bowling together throughout their marriage until Alice's passing in 2007. Mr. Lee continued to participate in the sport until he experienced health complications in 2013.

Mr. Lee is survived by his sister Dolores Wong and his brothers Edward Lee and Kuo Lee, his daughter Elizabeth Akamatsu Fenci, his stepson Bruce McKay and grandsons Sean McKay and David McKay.

There will be a funeral service held this Sunday, March 10th at 1:00 pm at the Cypress Lawn Memorial Park. The entrance to the park is located at the intersection of Hillside Blvd. and Serramonte Blvd. in Colma. The funeral will be a graveside service with a military honor guard. Arrangements by Cypress Lawn. Fr. Thomas Brindley will officiate.







