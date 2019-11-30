|
Stephen Rankin LowryStephen Rankin Lowry, age 79, of Oakland, CA passed away November 8, 2019 at Brightview in Arlington, MA. Beloved brother of Susan Lowry, Emily Lowry Cole and husband John Cole, the late Charles and John Lowry; former husband of Anne Scholten and stepfather of Henry Scholten; uncle to Matthew and Michael Lowry, Hannah and Alex Cole, Siobhan Trotman; and great uncle to Farrah Holland and Jade Cole. They, along with his many friends, miss his wit and eccentricity dearly.
Born December 22, 1939 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Oliver and Norma Lowry, his middle name honored his abolitionist great, great uncle who hosted a stop on the Underground Railroad. He grew up primarily in University City, MO. A molecular biologist, harpsichord maker, and renaissance man, Steve attended the University of Chicago and worked for decades at the Lawrence Livermore Labs at the University of California Berkeley where he contributed to the Human Genome Project.
Warmhearted, opinionated, and interested in everything, he amassed an impressive collection of ancient Greek and Roman coins and voraciously read and remembered books, stacking them in tall towers, chaotically, everywhere.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date in the San Francisco area. Contributions can be made in his name to the Union of Concerned Scientists (www.ucsusa.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019