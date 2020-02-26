|
Stephen D. Martin
Nov. 23, 1953 - Jan. 4, 2020Steve passed away at home in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Raised in Eureka Valley, he attended Douglass Elementary, graduated from Sacred Heart '71, worked as an electrician at Hunter's Point Naval Shipyard, was an avid 49er fan, and loved camping, hiking and photography. He was predeceased by his father Doug, his mother Alice Louise, brother-in-law Duane, and wife Jackie. Steve will be dearly missed by his brother Mike (Marie), sisters Pat and Pam, nephew Kenny, nieces Joelle and Ashley, and friends from Eureka Valley and Fort Wayne. His ashes will be scattered near a favorite Yosemite fishing hole. Memorial donations in Steve's name would be welcomed at Community Employment Services, a nonprofit providing support to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in their communities, at 1242 Market St., 1st Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020