On April 2, 2020, Stephen Matelli passed away peacefully in his sleep in South San Francisco. Born in San Francisco on September 3rd, 1937 to Paul and Alice Matelli, he was raised in the Mira Loma District of San Francisco and would often speak about childhood friends and his Ocean Avenue days. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, 1956 and was a resident of Pacifica for 50 years. He is predeceased by his brother Paul and sister Maryann Matelli. Steve was loved by many and had a multitude of friends that would often acquire a nickname from him. His outgoing personality, warmth and humor made people laugh wherever he went. "He is quite the character", was a statement made by all who met or knew him. Retired from the automobile business, Steve also had numerous other jobs which included working for the Giants' Dugout. He enjoyed going to the Casinos, attending "Abba" Tribute Shows, watching sports and eating hamburgers. Steve is survived by his beloved wife Jeanette of 56 years, sons Anthony and Paul, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place later in the year.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2020
