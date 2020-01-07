|
|
Stephen Elliott Morris
December 14, 1942 - January 1, 2020On New Year's Day, Steve passed away peacefully after a long illness with family by his side.
He was a second-generation San Franciscan who attended George Washington High School, San Francisco City College and San Francisco State University. During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. He was a member of the Pacific Starr King Masonic Lodge and earned his 50 year pin. After he married Nancy, his wife of 53 years, they moved down to their current home in his beloved Foster City, where he resided for the next 48 years. Steve was devoted to serving Foster City. He was on the Beautification Committee, Parks and Recreation Committee, CERT, and he especially loved serving his city with the Foster City Lions.
Steve found success as a self-employed construction supplier, but what he truly loved were his hobbies. His interests included exotic cars (especially Ferrari) country line dancing, skiing the slopes of Lake Tahoe, and being a member of The Clampers – E. Clampus Vitus, Yerba Buena Ch. #1 SF. In the 1980's he discovered his passion for antique beer steins. This new interest flourished, and with it came world travel, a wonderful community of fellow stein collectors, two self-published books and numerous speaking engagements.
Above all, the most important thing in the world to Steve was his family. To the very end, he enjoyed nothing more than a good meal surrounded by those he loved. Steve is survived by his wife Nancy, daughters Julie Connolly and Lynette Caplice, sons-in-law Patrick Connolly and Sean Caplice, granddaughters Rebecca Connolly and Ella Caplice, and sister Evelyn Davis.
Steve was an incredibly kind and honorable man whose infectious smile and sense of humor will stay with us forever. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, January 13 at 11 am at the Crosby - N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home, 2 Park Rd., Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, Steve would be honored with a donation to the Foster City Lions Club, P.O. Box 4005, Foster City, CA 94404.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020