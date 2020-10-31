Stephen John Musich

April 10, 1934 - October 26, 2020

Stephen John Musich passed away on October 26, 2020. He was born April 10, 1934 in Oakland to Cvita Luzicia Musich and Anton Musich of Croatia, and is proceeded in death by his parents and his older sister Theresa Musich Altadonna. His family moved to San Francisco and opened up a bakery.

Steve graduated from Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory in 1952. He attended UC Berkley and graduated from UCSF in 1957. He served in the Army Reserve and trained in Army Intelligence.

Steve started working in construction in his late teens, and became a licensed Contractor and Real Estate Broker. He started and ran SJM Construction Company from 1975-2013, working in San Francisco, the extended Bay Area and Nevada. He formed and ran Musich Musich Corp in December of 1994.

During his life, Steve was active in the Olympic Club, the San Mateo Elks, and Saint Bart's Catholic Church, the Lumbarda Club and most recently the Croatian American Cultural Center. He enjoyed spending time with his loving companion, Helen O'Brian, extended family, and friends. He also enjoyed regular trips to Lumbarda, Croatia with Helen and his children to visit their extended families and exploring their roots.

Steve is survived by his daughter Melissa Van Veldhuisen and husband Pete, his son Anthony and wife Mary-K, and son Joseph Musich and wife Lauren, and his beloved grandchildren, Caitlin, Isabella, Ryan, Logan, Charlie, Brady and Aidan.

Due to Covid restrictions, a service will be held for family only at Corpus Christi Church 62 Santa Rosa Avenue, San Francisco on November 7th. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to either:

The Slavonic Mutual and Benevolent Center

60 Onondaga Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94112

or

The Croatian Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 290

San Ramon, Ca. 94583







