Rev Stephen Pisano SJStephen Pisano S.J. died Monday Oct 7, 2019 in Rome.
He was born April 16, 1946 in New York City and moved to California with his family as a schoolboy in 1954; grew up in Burlingame and attended Bellarmine Prep. Upon graduation from high school in 1964, Steve entered the Jesuit Novitiate in Los Gatos, he followed the usual course of Jesuit formation, and then taught for two years at St Ignatius in San Francisco (1971 and 72). He was then asked to study Theology in Paris. While there he became interested in a one year course on Biblical Criticism in Rome, moving to the Pontifical Biblical Institute just down the street from the Trevi Fountain. Steve must've tossed a coin or two into the fountain because he spent the next 43 years in Rome serving alternately as Dean of Studies, Superior of his community and Rector of the school, a graduate level college specializing in reading and accurately translating biblical texts in their original languages. Steve was an internationally renowned scholar and an accomplished linguist, reading and speaking all the usual modern European languages as well as Latin, Greek, Hebrew and an assortment of ancient Middle Eastern languages and dialects.
A modest unassuming man, he welcomed occasional visits from friends and family and then tired them out with his energetic walking tours, an energy left over from his high school cross country track days. In his earlier years in Rome he jogged as often as possible, his favorite route was by the Forum and around the Coliseum.
While never serving as a parish priest he said Sunday Mass for years at Trinita dei Monti church at the Spanish Steps and occasionally at St Gregory in San Mateo when visiting relatives in California.
Steve will be remembered for his quiet wit and welcoming listening ability; he returned often to California to meet fellow Jesuits and to offer spiritual direction to novices and veteran priests alike.
Internment was at the Jesuit cemetery in Rome, there will be a memorial Mass at St Gregory, 2715 Hacienda St, San Mateo on Wednesday, Oct 23 at 10:30 AM
Remembrance donation may be made to Pontifical Biblical Institute, via della Pilotta 25, Rome 00187 Italy
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019