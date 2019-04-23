Stephen Schoen, MD July 13, 1924-Dec.19, 2018 Stephen Schoen, MD, psychiatrist, passed away on December 19, 2018, at the age of 94 from natural causes. Stephen was a kind and loving man who, combined with his towering intellect, brought his nurturing spirit into his "wise" psychotherapy practice, well described in his book, "Presence of Mind: Literary and Philosophical Roots of a Wise Psychotherapy." Stephen used the tools of Gestalt therapy (Perls), hypnotherapy (Erickson), and ideas from his Buddhist practice to enhance his client's experience. Individual and group therapy with Stephen was challenging as he gently but firmly prodded his clients to face and resolve their fears and blockages.



Encouraged by his Jewish parents, he received his BA from Harvard in English history and taught literature at George Washington University. He received his MD from Howard University in 1954. Upon moving to California, he took up residence at UCSF's Langley Porter Institute where he practiced psychiatry, and he maintained a private psychotherapy practice in San Rafael until 2017.



Stephen was a former president of the Gestalt Therapy Institute of San Francisco and the author of books and articles. He led seminars at noted institutions such as Esalen Institute and the C.G. Jung Institute of San Francisco and became internationally regarded for workshops and therapy groups he conducted throughout Europe.



A lifelong lover and patron of the arts, Stephen regularly attended the opera, the symphony, and theatre productions, and wrote and produced his own play, "Living with Shakespeare," which was performed in 2017 in San Rafael.



Stephen was predeceased by his loving wife Margot Fraser and son Jeffrey and survived by his children, Eric, Jonathan, and Sarah, and five grandchildren.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary