Stephen Charles Smith Sept 25, 1943 - Mar 18, 2019 Stephen Charles Smith passed peacefully on March 18th. He is survived by his three children: Alexander Smith, Wyatt Smith and Lecia (Thor) Kaslofsky and two grandchildren.



Steve was raised in Orinda, California and attended Miramonte High School. He went to University of Colorado Boulder on a Navy ROTC scholarship. There he met lifelong friends and his first love, Lynne Baer. He received a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and, upon graduation in 1966, joined the Navy as an ensign 1st class. He trained as a fighter pilot and during the Vietnam War was tasked with, as he put it, protecting the "weak southern underbelly of the United States" aka the Caribbean. He left the Navy in 1969 and served in the Navy Reserve until 1972. Steve received an MBA from UC Berkeley School of Business in 1971. He co-founded the lease-finance business D'Accord, Inc. The name was in part from his love of French culture.



Steve was a true renaissance man. He enjoyed cooking, fine wine and photography. He played soccer for many years, skied, mountain biked and golfed with immense joy. He avidly supported the Cal Bears football team and went to every home game he could. Steve loved playing practical jokes on his friends and telling "bad dad jokes" to his kids. He was a Francophile and a Japanophile, maintaining friendships worldwide with his warmth and thoughtfulness. He was a prankster, a gourmet, a bon vivant.



Steve's second love was his son Wyatt, born in 1997. Steve was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2001 while living in New York and moved back to his beloved Ross, California soon after to raise his son.



Even when his Parkinson's worsened and communication grew more difficult, those around him always remarked on his kindness and wide warm smiles that lit up the room. Steve remained thoughtful of others and determined to tease and please until the end. Steve will be missed by those whose lives he touched around the world. He will be remembered by all who loved him.



The memorial will be held Saturday, April 6th at 2pm at St. John's Presbyterian Church, 2727 College Ave, Berkeley, CA. Parking and ice cream sundaes provided. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans (dav.org), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019