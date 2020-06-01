Stephen Van Rensselaer Spaulding III



A long-time resident of San Francisco, California, Stephen V.R. Spaulding passed away from complications from Multiple Myeloma on May 28th, 2020. He was 83 years old. Born in Buffalo, New York in 1937 to Stephan V.R. and Ellen Watson Spaulding, he grew up in Buffalo and Fort Worth, TX, and attended Nichols School in Buffalo, Fountain Valley School in Colorado, Berkshire School in Mass., and Dartmouth College in N.H. He did graduate work at New York University and Harvard Business School.



As most of his friends and family knew him, "Rennie" was an accomplished athlete in high school and college, excelling in football, ice hockey, and track. His later love for squash, tennis, golf, rowing, and skiing continued into his adult life.



Rennie served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and afterwards, joined the Executives Officer's Training Program at First National City Bank of New York (now Citibank/ Citigroup). He was transferred to their Overseas Division's Far Eastern Group and was initially assigned to their Manila, Philippines branch in 1963. Later, he enjoyed various positions in branches in Cebu City, Clark Airbase, Singapore, Karachi, and Lahore, Pakistan before returning to the USA and Los Angeles, California as president of Citibank International – Los Angeles in 1970, an Edge Act subsidiary dealing in international trade financing.



Before going abroad in 1963, Rennie married Susan Kingsbury and the two traveled to the Far East with Citibank. In 1969, they had a son, Stephen V.R. Spaulding IV. They divorced in 1970 when they returned to the US and shared custody of their son.



Rennie met Elsa Yannopoulos on a blind date in 1973 in Los Angeles and married soon after and he became stepfather to her son, Lucas, from a previous marriage. Rennie accepted an assignment with Crocker National Bank in San Francisco in 1975. The family moved to San Francisco's Presidio Heights and in 1976 they welcomed their daughter, Christina. Both Rennie and Elsa became active in a number of school and non-profit boards and were well respected residents of the Bay Area.



In 1982, Rennie joined Bank of America's Domestic Private Banking Group in San Francisco and continued his outside involvements with Board positions at San Francisco University High School, Planned Parenthood, SF Zoological Society and various committees at private clubs in the city. His philosophy was to always give something back to his community. He was Chairman of the San Francisco Zoological Society at the time the Zoo raised $50 million with a city bond to start rebuilding the zoos aging physical plant.



Rennie was an active and loving parent with his children and spent quality time with them in their school and sports activities. He loved the idea that his children were schooled in the city and attended college across the Bay at UC Berkeley. The family spent many memorable times at their home in Stinson Beach, skiing in the Sierras and travelling to Europe and Mexico. Rennie adored his wife, Elsa, and the two spent quality time together in all their activities, especially in Mexico where they owned a home in San Miguel de Allende.

Rennie was an active tennis player and golfer at the Burlingame Country Club and made many friends through his club affiliations at the University Club, Pacific-Union Club, the Banker's Club and the World Trade Club.



Rennie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elsa, sons Stephen and Lucas, daughter Christina and 7 grandchildren. Services are pending due to Covid. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the S.F. Zoo and Gardens.





