Stephen Benjamin Steczynski
September 14, 1935 - May 13, 2020
Born September 14, 1935 in Philadelphia, PA Passed away on May 13, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Son of late Milley and Stefan of Philadelphia, PA; adopted son of the late Frederick L Beauchamp of Sacramento, CA. Brother of late Antoinette (Toni) Sink of Fort Lauderdale, FL; John of Hainesport, NJ and late Francis of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. Retired from California State Automobile Association (CSAA). A member of Northeast Catholic Alumni Association of Philadelphia, PA; 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and Council #2563; Young Men's Institute (YMI); St. John Bosco #613; Holy Name Society of STS Peter and Paul Church; Most Holy Redeemer Aida Support Group; Second Spring of St Dominic's Parish; The California Heritage Council: The Telegraph Hill Dwellers and associate member of the Salesian Boy's and Girl's Club. Private services will be conducted at St Dominic's Church before interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers or mass cards, the family requests that any remembrances be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Stephen's memory.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.