Stephen Gerard Thompson
July 2, 1952 – August 8, 2019Steve Thompson passed away peacefully at home August 8, 2019 surrounded by love and family. He was 67 years old. With strength and determination Steve kept cancer at bay for 2 years 4 months.
Born July 2nd, 1952 at Marin General Hospital, Steve was the oldest son of Wilbert G. "Jerry" Thompson and the late Erin O'Donoghue Thompson. He is survived by Debi, his wife and best friend of 48 years; children Stephen G. "Jerry" Thompson Jr. (Kelly), Jennifer Campbell (Garren), Lucas Thompson (Lacey), Conor Thompson (Rosalie) and Margaret "Maggie" Thompson; grandchildren Dixie Thompson, Stephen G. "Beau" Thompson III, Cash Campbell, Lilah Thompson, Conor Thompson Jr., Abigail Thompson and Blue; siblings Stephanie Thompson, Timothy Thompson (Deb (d)), Sally Merz (John), Beth Sasan (Tim), Dennis Thompson (Nancy), Paul Thompson (Kathy), Peter Thompson (Toni); brother in law Robert Smith, sister in law Kathryn Smith and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews of the greater Thompson, O'Donoghue and Smith clans.
Steve was a 3rd generation resident of San Anselmo, his grandfather Thompson having moved from San Francisco to San Anselmo in 1932. He attended St. Anselm Grammar School, St. Joseph's Seminary, Marin Catholic H.S., and USF.
A 5th generation painter, Steve started his painting career working summers at his grandfather's painting company, W.G. Thompson Painting & Decorating. He went on to open his own shop, Jerry Thompson and Sons Painting, with his father and brother in 1994. As the lead estimator he helped guide JTS to become one of the largest and most respected shops in the Bay Area. Steve took great pride in his work. Think of him when you see the Coke bottle at the Giant's Ballpark, gaze up at S.F. City Hall's gold dome, admire the ceiling at the S.F. Opera House, or while enjoying a game at the 49er's Stadium. He's a part of them all.
A man of spontaneous and rotating endeavors, Steve enjoyed golf, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, stamp/coin collecting, books and recently, drag racing. He was a collector of friends, enjoying their weekly meet-ups at Hilda's, San Rafael Joe's, Starbucks, Marin Joe's, Le Croissant and the Meadow Club. He reveled in cheating at spoons, partaking in water fights and prank calling everybody. He was the ultimate jokester with a keen wit, a cackling laugh and a giddy smirk. Steve was notorious for nodding off for a quick snooze, anywhere, anytime.
Steve had a big heart, sharing his wisdom and generosity quietly. He led by example, influencing his children to keep their heads down and work hard but also to brighten the lives of others. He was a good man, a great father and grandfather, and an amazing husband.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Anselm Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the National MS Society; Northern California Painting & Finishing Contractors (NCPFC), 5677 Horton St., Emeryville, CA 94608 (please indicate the gift is for the Stephen Gerard Thompson Scholarship) or Hospice by the Bay.
Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019