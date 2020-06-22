Stephen A. Van Pelt, MD

June 6, 1949 - June 11, 2020

On June 11, 2020, Steve passed away at St. Helena Hospital, St. Helena, California. He died of long term complications resulting from prior cancer surgeries.



Steve was 71 years old and is survived by his wife, Susan Gearey Van Pelt, his sister, Susan F. Van Pelt of Palm Beach, Florida, his mother in law Jeanne Z. Gearey of Bradenton, Florida, his brother in law, Bruce P. Gearey, wife Robin E. Gearey and nephew Noah P. Gearey of Smithfield, Virginia.



Born June 6, 1949 in West Palm Beach, Florida to Arnold F. Van Pelt, PhD, and Gladys M. Smith Van Pelt, PhD, Steve was raised in North Carolina. After graduating from high school in Greensboro, North Carolina, Steve graduated from Hope College in Holland, Michigan, Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia and did Residency training in General Surgery and Orthopedics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.



After receiving his Medical Degree, Steve worked in Emergency Medicine at Rosewood General Hospital in Houston, Texas and Katy Memorial Hospital in Katy, Texas. Steve then moved to Tempe, Arizona to be the Team Physician for Arizona State University. Ultimately Steve moved to San Francisco and began practicing at the Center for Sports Medicine at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital where he was based for the last 33 years.



Steve's passion for sports included working with the United States Olympic Committee as a Team Physician for twenty years as well as the Doping Control Crew Chief for the USOC. He was the Team Physician for San Francisco City College for nearly 30 years, seeing the football team achieve many national Junior College Championships. He was also Team Physician for the San Rafael Pacifics baseball team for several years.



Steve was an avid hunter. He enjoyed many trips to Africa, Europe, Central and South America as well as enjoying target, trap and skeet shooting. He was involved with and served on the Board of the Mzuri Wildlife Foundation for several years, and was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Hubertus which promotes traditional hunting ethics and practices. Steve was also a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.



He had many hobbies, photography, stamp collecting, gardening, growing orchids and tomatoes. Steve loved to travel and cruise with his wife, Susan, family and many friends.



We will miss Steve's love of life and gentle manner. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Francis Memorial Hospital Foundation, 900 Hyde Street, Suite 1208, San Francisco, California 94109 or to the National Rifle Association Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030.

















