Stephen Jeffrey Varney November 17, 1978 - February 24, 2019 Stephen was born in Kansas City to Don and Andrea Ash Varney. He began working as a professional pianist and choral conductor while attending the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He received his Master of Music at Holy Names University. Most recently, Stephen taught at the Crowden Music Center and the Berkeley Academy of Music. He enjoyed singing in the Glide Ensemble at the Glide Memorial Church. Those who worked with him were inspired by his magical way with music and his ability to bring out the best in everyone. In 2000, Stephen met the love of his life, Naomi Sanchez. Their career as a piano duo led to a highly acclaimed recital debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City and concerts throughout the United States. On December 21, 2018, Stephen and Naomi were married in a beautiful ceremony at their home in San Francisco. Just eight weeks later, Stephen passed away of a sudden and unexplained cardiac arrest at the age of 40. Stephen is survived by his wife, Naomi, his father, Bruce Donald Varney, his siblings, Christy Pierce (Ben), Amy Ritenour (Brian) and Brian (Amy). Stephen was the beloved uncle of Caleb, Grayson, Emma, Corey, Annie, Benji, Claire, Anna and Chase. The family requests that memorial gifts be directed to Stephen and Naomi's Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/Stephen-Varney-Memorial.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019