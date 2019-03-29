San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Stephen Michael Young

November 11, 1970 – March 14, 2019

Passed away suddenly at the age of 48 to the sorrow of his family.
Beloved son of Helen and the late Fredrick Young. Cherished brother of Teresa Mayes, Laurie Harrington, Eileen O'Reilly, and the late Nancy Young. Fun-loving uncle of Kelly (Dan), Michelle, Aidan and Connor. Adoring great-uncle of Katelyn.
Brother-in-law and good friend of Danny Harrington, Paul O'Reilly, and the late Mark Mayes. Stephen is also survived by a large, loving extended family.
It was no coincidence that being raised in a home with four chatty sisters, he was a man of few words. However, he was well-informed and well-read which made for many good conversations around the dinner table.
He had a kind heart, a great sense of humor, and a quick wit.
In keeping with his quiet nature, a private funeral service was held on March 29th. Stephen was buried at Holy Cross Cemetery alongside his father and sister.
May God be good to him.
Donations to Catholic Worker Hospitality House in San Bruno or St. Anthony's Dining Room in Stephen's memory would be greatly appreciated.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019
