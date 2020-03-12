Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
the Garden Chapel
885 El Camino
South San Francisco, CA
Steve Contreras


1952 - 2020
Steve Contreras Obituary
Steven John Contreras

August 23, 1952 - March 4, 2020

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Steven John Contreras, loving husband, passed away at age 68. Steve was born on August 23, 1952 in San Francisco, CA to John Cortez Contreras and June Rose Contreras. He was raised in South San Francisco and at the age of 25, moved to Burlingame, CA where he called home until his passing.
Steve had a passion for chess, loved all kinds of history but had a special interest in the Civil War and Vintage Military Aircraft. Steve also had the gift of writing and if you are lucky, you have a carefully crafted poem from him. He was known for his friendly nature, his love of the good life and was beloved by many.
Steve is survived by his wife Linda and sisters, Janice McReynolds and Karen Colburn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 at the Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino, South San Francisco at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the or the Yosemite National Park Conservancy.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020
