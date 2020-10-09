Steve Steinberg



Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. mourns the untimely loss of our longtime colleague and friend Steve Steinberg. A brilliant mind, a hacker at heart, a gifted writer, and a generous spirit. Driven but anti-selfish, hard working but playful. And behind permanent skepticism, a belief in infinite possibilities.



Always one to leave before the end, whether it be a movie or business trip, it's no surprise we lost him too soon. Still, his impact on our work will be felt for years to come. He pushed everyone around him to challenge conventional wisdom and look further into the future. Early to understand the power of the Internet, Steve helped us all focus on the awesome potential of innovation.



We will miss our eccentric friend greatly. We send our deep sympathy and warm wishes to his supportive parents Barb and Jerry, his sister Stacy, his ex-wife Lisa, and to his two boys Luka and Moss whom he loved and admired so much.





