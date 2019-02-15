Steven Belluomini On February 17, 2018, Steven Belluomini passed away peacefully at his Marina home at the age of 90. Steve was a proud San Francisco native, born in Cow Hollow on December 1, 1927. He graduated from Galileo High School in 1945, and Santa Clara University, class of 1949. He served in the U.S Navy during the Korean War, and after returned to join his growing family in San Francisco.



Steve was an avid adventurer and enjoyed traveling for work and pleasure. In more recent years Steve and Lola traveled the world together in the company of their dearest friends. They never tired of exploring new cities and countries and had an inexhaustible curiosity about people and places.



Steve lived life fully and appreciated the companionship of his lifelong friends and family. He was a firm believer that his beloved San Francisco was the most beautiful city in the world.



He enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and food brokerage industry.



Steve joins his beloved wife Lola who passed away in 2013, after 63 years of marriage.



He is survived by his loving children, Pamela (David Altman), Sandra (Daniel Hartman), and Angela (Paul Briggs). He was a devoted and proud grandfather of Max and Allegra Hartman, Alessandro Altman, Giovanni, Francesca and Dante Briggs. He loved watching them grow up and took great delight in their achievements.



Steve was a dedicated member of the Olympic Club, and he cherished the friendship of many senior members. He also enjoyed the blessing of innumerable friends in The City and around the country.



Steve and his family deeply appreciate and gratefully acknowledge all the love and care offered by friends and care givers in his final days. Private services were held. As Steve would say fondly, "Ti voglio bene!"

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary