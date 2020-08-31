Steven Doi

Steven J. Doi

June 28 1928 - August 3, 2020

Steven J. Doi passed peacefully at age 92 after a brief illness with his daughters by his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 53 years, Charlotte. Born in Auburn California to Thomas Toshiteru and Ima Doi, he is survived by his daughters, Sharon Doi and spouse Michael Swan, Sandra (Doi) Sandford and spouse David Sandford and grandchildren Lia and Samantha Swan and Nicholas and Charlotte Sandford.



Steve was the only bilingual Japanese/English attorney in San Francisco for many years and provided pro bono work and advice to numerous community organizations. A man of boundless energy and enthusiasm, Steve was President or held Board positions with the Japanese American Citizen's League, Pine Methodist Church, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Omotesenke Tea organization, the Japanese Cultural and Community Center, the International Farmers Aid Association, San Francisco State University, Asian INC., Nichibei Kai, the Japanese American National Library, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, the Japan Society, Osaka San Francisco Sister City, the Sumitomo bank, Morning Star School and Cathedral High School. These groups all benefited from his time and attention, his organizational skills and his contacts (but maybe not his corny jokes). He was a Lieutenant (retired) in the United States Army, serving in Heavy Artillery during the Korean war. At the root of his volunteering was that he cared deeply about people and had a strong desire to serve.



Steve's personality and fierce work ethic were forged from the great difficulties of World War II and the incarceration of the Japanese Americans. He emerged as a man who would lead in the healing and building of the Japanese American Community in San Francisco. Married to Charlotte for 53 years, he mourned her loss every day. He spent many evenings with his grandchildren and treasured his time with them. The family is very grateful to Ming Laoposri, Koon and Jhoon for their loving care.



In the future when it is safe to gather, the family will hold a community Memorial in San Francisco in his beloved Japantown.



