Steve D. Evans

Aug 25, 1945 - Nov 26, 2020

Steven D. Evans, of Daly City and Napa, passed away peacefully on November 26th, 2020. He is survived by his children, Ian, Erin, Ryan, Owen, and Makaya, and by his grandchildren, Victoria and Ryleigh. Please email his daughter, Erin Evans, at emevans888@gmail.com for information on memorial services that will be held in accordance with public health and safety.













